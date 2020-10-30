Having read in The Star Brian Daly's analysis comparing USA and Canada coronavirus deaths and then Matthew Lisk's response about which country is better handing the pandemic using country population densities, I have a somewhat different analytical approach. I would use 10/26/2020 square mile area, 2019 estimated population values, and COVID death count data from USA Census Bureau, CDC, and Canadian government websites. For Canada, 3.9 million square miles, 37.6 million people (9.63 persons per sq.mi.), and 9,946 COVID deaths. The three northern Canadian territories have significantly fewer persons per square mile with zero COVID deaths. Sparsely populated Alaska's density is over one person per square mile. For a more equitable density comparison, I would eliminate those three territories' data by reducing the Canada area by over 1.5 million square miles and population by only about 119,000 persons, thus increasing the population density from 9.63 to 15.68 — to narrow somewhat the density differences for comparisons.
The 16 least populated USA states have a population of 37.5 million - close to Canada's population with or without its northern territories. These 16 states have 18.9 persons per square mile and 12,612 COVID deaths compared to the adjusted Canadian numbers of 15,68 persons per square mile and 9,946 COVID deaths. Even adjusting for population density differences, COVID deaths in those 16 sparsely populated states would exceed the total Canadian COVID death count. This analysis appears to support Matthew's conclusion, rather than Brian's, about which country has been handling the pandemic better.
(0) comments
