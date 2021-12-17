A disturbing trend
For a while now I’ve observed a rather strange and disconcerting trend among those identifying themselves as Republicans.
That trend is that one should never admit that the U.S. has, or ever has had, problems. This is especially true if one is talking about things like race or class. To cast a critical glance with an eye towards reform is to “hate America.”
I’ll save the frightening parallels with various 20th and 21st century totalitarian regimes for another time.
This group often wraps their peculiar political denial in the flag; it’s patriotic to not acknowledge or, God forbid, positively address social problems in our country. I understand that it’s easier to ignore problems by denying they exist, even despite voluminous evidence to the contrary.
But is it doing the “patriotic” thing to obstinately stick one’s head in the sand? One of our greatest Americans, Frederick Douglass, would certainly disagree.
“The best friend of a nation,” Douglas once said, “is he who most faithfully rebukes her for her sins — and he her worst enemy who, under the specious…garb of patriotism seeks to excuse, palliate, or defend them.”
Perhaps it’s time the party traded in the elephant for the ostrich.
Jay Gillispie Stephens City
