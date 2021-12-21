A dog event
On the afternoon of Saturday December 18 about 3 p.m., I walked out the door of a local pet store.
Suddenly, without any notice from some eight or 10 people standing in front of the store, two large, shiny black dogs ran quickly toward me from the right. They jumped on me as I tried to walk, and I became entangled in their legs as I fell to the ground unable to move.
Only one person came to help me. Apparently, he was the owner of the dogs. He pulled on my left “arthritic” arm while I tried to use my right hand to lift my body upward.
Finally, the dogs ran away. The young man apologized as I carefully walked toward my car. A very nice lady asked to walk with me to be sure I was okay. She was holding a beautiful, young poodle, and I thanked her for walking with me.
I was able to drive home, went in my house, took a Tylenol, and went to bed. I am 91, and today I am still hurting.
I wanted to share this event in order to warn women of any age that if they see a menacing animal that might be near, go immediately inside the store and ask for assistance. As noted earlier, I did not see the dogs at first. They were running very fast from near a large post. They did not attempt to hurt me. They untangled themselves and quickly ran away; and so did the owner.
Irma H. Collins Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.