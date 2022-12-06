The Star’s article about the Winchester Armory brought back to me a memory from over a half-century ago. In 1964 the Armory had at least one Abrams Tank. I was driving my parents’ Rambler Station Wagon with push-button gear shift to my Shenandoah College gym class in the Armory. Rounding the building on a slightly misty morning, I was met from the opposite direction by a M-1 Tank. We were both traveling about 20 mph. While still 50 yards apart, the ground was shaking from the tank’s mass. Being fairly new to driving and the DMV manual not preparing me for this situation caused a small panic. My first instinct was to push “R” for “R”etreat on the gear change, but suddenly the tank veered off. Its driver seemed to take joy in the close encounter of nerd kind. I was stirred, not shaken by the maneuver. So as Bob Hope often said, “Tanks for the memories.”
Randy Wingfield
Winchester
