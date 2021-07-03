A gift to you: The key to diversity training
1. Open your eyes to see a fellow human being, not a skin color.
2. Be kind, not just through thoughts but with your actions.
3. If you are lucky enough to have children, teach them by example.
4. World peace and harmony will grow stronger every day through you.
5. Kindness is contagious. Spread it’s ripple wherever you go.
