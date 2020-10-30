Matthew Lisk gave Brian Daly an F for his letter . Perhaps Mr. Lisk should receive a lower grade. He was quite critical abut the people people per kilometer that should have been per square kilometer .
I hope that Mr. Lisk is aware of the fact that obesity, hypertension, diabetes and other comorbidities affect the course of the Chinese Wuhan virus illness.
In the US obesity is 36%, Canada is 29%. Hypertension in the US is 29% , Canada 22.5%. Diabetes in the US is 8.3%, Canada is 6.8%.
Riots , homelessness, drug use in the US compared to Canada? I could go on but you should get the point.
Perhaps, Mr. Lisk, you should do a little more research. Perhaps, Mr. Lisk, you should heed the advice of the renowned philosopher Dirty Harry: A man must know his limitations.
