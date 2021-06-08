On behalf of the Winchester Rotary Club, we extend a very heartfelt thank you to our community for its support and participation in making the first annual Healing Field of Honor such a huge success.
The sponsors were generous and the volunteers plentiful. There was no “arm-twisting” that was necessary on the part of club members. We simply explained what we wanted to do and how it would benefit our town and that alone was sufficient to solicit the response, “I want to be a part of this,” and to me, that speaks volumes of how blessed we are to live in this vibrant and engaged community.
The many stories we heard, and accounts given by persons who walked the beautiful grounds of Handley High School as it sat majestically in the background, an impressive sea of 1,000 8-foot tall American flags, spread before it, was truly a picture to behold.
To me, having the privilege of displaying Old Glory, the most iconic symbol of the greatest country on earth, is indeed an honor, and for that honor, the Winchester Rotary Club says, thank you to our community.
