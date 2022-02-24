During a time of pain and sorrow, with my heart so broken I could barely think, there was someone so kind, so quiet in her duty, I was able to let go.
Crystal Lemus, an employee of Enders and Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville went professionally and softly about the business no one wants to have to share.
My husband died in early February and that is how I came to know her. Warren didn't want a service, but I was treated with as much respect and care as though I had.
Crystal, an employee of Enders and Shirley for about four years, went above and beyond to care for Helen, Warren III and myself. Everyone there is special.
It takes that special person to care for someone during their darkest days. Crystal did it with skill.
Gail Seibel
Linden
