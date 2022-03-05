Recently a rain/wind storm toppled a large tree which blocked my driveway. Being elderly and partially disabled, I was not able to move the fallen tree myself.
The next day I noticed that an anonymous neighbor had sawed up and moved the tree.
Thank you and God bless!
Gerald W. Lunt
Berryville
