Thank you, James Sherry, for your April 12 Open Forum, "School budget cuts not such a bad idea," regarding the ongoing budget problem between the county Board of Supervisors and the Frederick County School Board.
I thoroughly enjoyed reading your explanation about the U.S. Army's "tooth to tail ratio" and agree with you the very real possibility of this being the root of the current budget situation. It seems that whenever fiscal cuts are being discussed, the equivalency ratio always goes to teacher positions being eliminated while the myriad high-paying positions at the School Board office never enter the equation. I agree with you that we probably have a larger than necessary "tail" — hence the resistance of more detailed budget documentation that the Board of Supervisors has been requesting from the School Board. You and I "get" it, Mr. Sherry!
Jerald Curry
Frederick County
