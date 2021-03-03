A lesson in diversity?
Decisions by education officials to ban the celebration or use of Dr. Seuss books in the schools, for the racial undertones of the author, had me going through my children’s Dr. Seuss stories from decades ago.
Their favorite was “Sneetches on the Beaches” and their nemesis, Sylvester McMonkey McBean. This story centers on disparate appearances of creatures called Sneetches — some had stars on their bellies and some didn’t, with the former assuming superiority over the latter. The Sneetches without stars in turn felt ill-treated.
Enter the opportunist McBean, calling himself the “Fix-it-up-Chappie,” who for $3 apiece allowed Sneetches without stars to enter his “Star-on” machine. And once all of the plain-belly Sneetches had achieved equity, McBean convinced the other Sneetches it was superior to have no star, and for $10 apiece they could enter his new “Star-off” machine.
There ensued an endless line of Sneetches, running around and about in vain from one machine to the next, with McBean collecting his fares at every turn. When McBean was sure “all their money was spent, he packed up, and he went.” It was then that the Sneetches realized there was no true difference between any of them, regardless of stars or not upon their bellies — they were all equally penniless.
I was left wondering, just how many “Fix-it-up-Chappies” like McBean have we these days, lining their pockets by distorting and fomenting our otherwise blessed diversities?
Hartwell Harrison Bon Air
(4) comments
I tend to agree. But as an aside, anyone else think that McBean sounds an awful lot like the former guy in chief?
Spock, you need a therapist! How in the world did you weave your anti-Trump cynicism into Hartwell's letter? You need to change your news source from CNN!
I tend to think we all need therapists, but this: "There ensued an endless line of Sneetches, running around and about in vain from one machine to the next, with McBean collecting his fares at every turn. When McBean was sure “all their money was spent, he packed up, and he went.” It was then that the Sneetches realized there was no true difference between any of them, regardless of stars or not upon their bellies — they were all equally penniless." I guess you don't get it if you do not understand that the former in chief guy has pocketed millions of dollars from his Sneetches since he started his big lie. And all their money hasn't yet been spent, so he's still milking them. Soon they will realize they've been horribly manipulated. Honored that this interpretation made the CNN morning lineup, thanks for letting me know
Mr. Harrison, your "wokeness" quotient is pitiful! Everyone knows Dr. Seuss is off the charts in terms of -isms...
https://tinyurl.com/y9s6xkrb
[lol]
