The 5-11 year-old cohort is only 36% vaccinated, statewide. Universal mask use has proven effective in keeping COVID-19 transmission rates low in our schools and ensuring schools remain safe and open.
Current law in Virginia, per SB1303, says: school divisions need to “provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Additionally, the federal requirement from February 2, 2021, is still in place on all forms of public transportation. Anyone riding a school bus is therefore required to wear a mask when riding on school buses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
I'm not a lawyer, but a basic understanding of our state government's Constitution tells me that an executive order can't override a bill that has been passed by the general assembly and signed into state law.
The decision to roll over and allow our children and teachers to be put at increased risk is going to do unnecessary and preventable harm to our County and our public schools. I urge you to reconsider; consult with legal advisors, engage with the community, and follow CDC guidance.
Your job is not to do what's popular but to do what's right for our kids and your employees.
Shane Boswell
Berryville
Covidtest.gov is now live a day early. It took about 20 seconds to order 4 tests.
Easy-peasy! Now "everyone who wants a test can get one."
Our children appear to have adopted masks easier than whiny adults have.equences to them. If people want their children in school, then get them vaccinated and let them wear masks. Nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel have worn masks for many years to avoid infectious diseases without any problems. Why are Republican governors so incapable of following their example? After all, I am sure most nurses and doctors are far better trained and educated about appropriate disease control measures than any politician or lawyer....or the knuckle-draggers here.
The ignorance and fear is real! [lol] You are free to shoot your kid up with the fake vaccine, booster 'em up as needed, and double/triple mask them. Heck, wrap them up in a hazmat suit, too! But if you are THAT worried, why are you leaving them in school in the first place? Also, are you allowing your child to eat around others? I know, I know, the virus gets put on hold while chewing... [rolleyes] [lol]
Speaking of ignorance, Doc, I hope, if you are in for an operation, the last thing you see before the anesthetic kicks in is the surgeon puffing on a cigar since masks are so yesterday.
