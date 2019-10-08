To the owner, operations manager, and lawn care team at Handley Crossing,
I just wanted to thank you for scheduling your lawn maintenance at 6 a.m. every Sunday. The sound of weedwackers roaring in echoed unison off the brick walls lining the streets are a delight to be awakened by. Since most of the residents on West Bond Street generally look towards Sunday's as a day of rest before the work week starts, we all anticipate the early start you provide to the day with the buzzing and whirring of yard tools. Often, we discuss with each other how happy we are that you are there at increased decibels to help us begin our days off with a start.
Last Thursday morning's 6:15 a.m. leaf blowing expedition while it was still dark out was especially enjoyable!
Thanks again for considering all your neighbors when scheduling your lawn care. The residents of West Bond Street thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.