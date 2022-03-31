There are four counties in Virginia with school systems similar in size to Frederick County’s 13,880 students (all the included figures are from each locality’s FY20 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report). They are Albemarle at 14,435, Roanoke at 13,576, Rockingham at 11,487, and York at 12,914. Frederick County’s real estate property tax rate is $0.61 and our personal property tax rate is $4.86. Albemarle is $0.854 and $4.28. Roanoke is $1.09 and $3.50. Rockingham is $0.74 and $3.00. York is $0.795 and $4.00.
Additionally, our Commonwealth annually publishes the Comparative Report of Local Government Revenues and Expenditures. It contains much of the same detailed information as the CAFRs, and also allows comparisons between the various jurisdictions. Enjoy your reading and or ciphering.
Steve Plante
Frederick County
