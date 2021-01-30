A living democracy depends on truth
Do you remember Richard Nixon, another former U.S. president who thought that the law didn’t apply to him? Nixon authorized underhanded attacks on his rivals, including the famous Watergate break-in, even though he was far ahead in the polls. But, as you may also recall, Nixon was the only president to resign from the office.
The Republican senators and Congress members at that time were no more anxious to lose their party’s president than the current members. But most of them were World War II veterans — and they knew first-hand how unchecked dictatorial ambitions could destroy the world — and they knew right from wrong. They were patriots — the “Greatest Generation” — and put their country above their party. They advised Richard Nixon to resign or be impeached.
Contrast that action with the dangerous way that the Republicans in the current Congress are acting — lying about a fair election, lying about the seriousness of the pandemic and, in general, sowing hatred and discord in an attempt to keep one unqualified person in power. This is not patriotism. These people never saw war and if they have read our Constitution they certainly don’t understand it.
A living democracy depends on truth and trust and a constant dedication to keeping it alive. Our rule by the people cannot stand on lies and division and guesses presented as facts. Please work to keep our way of life and our way of self-government strong and reject lying, hatred and division.
Michael Byrnes
Frederick County
