A long trip on South Pleasant Valley Road
It took me 23 minutes to travel from Senseny Road and South Pleasant Valley Road to Walmart at 11:30 a.m.
I also noticed that the land across from Jones Funeral is still trying to have its zoning changed to build the monstrosity that no one wants. I can’t imagine what the traffic will be in that area compared to what it is now.
Traffic was backed up from Millwood Avenue almost to the funeral home. I sat through three lights from the park entrance to Shenandoah University on Pleasant Valley Road.
If we keep building in Winchester at every green site, it will only bring more people from the Washington area here and make it not affordable for the people that work in this area.
This is all about the money for our local government’s pockets.
Lee Willey Frederick County
(1) comment
Growth for the sake of growth is the philosophy of a cancer cell. We should not follow it. Today's governance seem to be discussions going from one development project to another. How large is large enough? If the city feels pinched for funding they should eliminate tax exempt status for real property. I read a previous Star article about something like 20% of more properties were tax exempt. End that burden on the rest of us. Next stop all new permits for a year. Look at the cost of NECESSARY services and how they are currently funded. Come to the people with the affordable size that Winchester needs to be and make a SOLID case for either shrinking - or building to hit the sweet spot. As one example: we acknowledge that we have an affordable housing crisis - but the recent big discussion was about the MSV selling off some grounds, cutting down 10 acres of trees, and building bunch of $500,000 houses. That does not solved the acknowledged problem. No actual project is on the table for that. Remember that old Marvin Gaye tune "What's Going On?" Well, what is going on????
