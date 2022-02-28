A magnificent performance
Kudos to the performing arts department at Shenandoah University for the magnificent presentation at Thursday night’s opening of “A Chorus Line.”
In a phrase, it was “a singular sensation.” The applause, a long standing ovation, was ended only by the lowering of the final curtain.
Without a doubt one of the most outstanding shows my wife and I have had the pleasure of attending at Shenandoah University.
The singing, acting and, of course, dancing was truly Broadway caliber. Here’s a well-deserved congratulations to all involved.
