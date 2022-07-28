I just saw "Where the Crawdads Sing" at the Alamo in Winchester. It was pretty crowded for a Tuesday matinée. I must say that this film is superb, romantic, with great settings, actors, themes, artistry (the drawings of the birds and seashells of this coastal Carolina region made by the protagonist).
When I came back home, I read a few reviews by so called "professional" critics and found them dismal and also despicable. I think that many of them have lost their sense of awe and appreciation. I am highly recommending this film to anyone who appreciates beauty and substance in cinema.
Martine Bourdeau
Berryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.