A new voice for District 29
It was encouraging to hear candidate, Irina Khanin, speak with conviction at a recent virtual meeting regarding all she hopes to accomplish as our next state representative for District 29. I was impressed with her life experiences, her education, and her choices, especially her choice to advocate for children.
As a court appointed attorney, Irina fought for children involved in divorce cases, victims of abuse, or neglect. As emotionally difficult as this must have been, it appears to have given her great insight into children’s needs, coupled with a passion to protect the rights of all children, including the right to a decent education.
Ms. Khanin’s goals include access for all residents to reliable internet broadband, a priority for the remote teaching and learning of teachers and students. She also supports the extension of children’s healthy meal programs, and targeted, need based grants to provide learning resources for in-school as well as remote learning.
Another focus of her pledge to voters is the overall improvement of health care services and the reduction of prescription drug prices. As a retired teacher, with grandchildren living in this area and attending public schools from elementary to high school, school issues are important, but so is health care, which includes having local government working together on pandemic relief. Irina Khanin struck me as the person willing to work across party lines in order to get results, rather than playing politics.
Karen Graf Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.