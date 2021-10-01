In the recent gubernatorial debate, Democratic candidate Terry McAulliffe said he does not think that parents should tell schools what to teach.
Newsflash for the arrogant moron McAuliffe: Many, many parents have as much education as teachers and many have more and are competent to to evaluate what their children should be taught.
Boy, was this not a quintessential example of the obnoxious, elitist, incompetent — Afghanistan, the border — performance of those in government who want to determine how we the people, who actually produce that which necessary for society to survive, should live.
John Giangola
Winchester
