It is disgusting to observe how the capacities of the U.S. Department of Justice have been abused and distorted to serve the interests of the “Biden criminal syndicate” in protecting President Joe Biden’s offspring Hunter Biden. The odious stench of corruption pervades this administration.
It is clear that the fix has been in from the beginning to protect this cretin from protection for his many very real offenses and to mask the massive flow of bribe money to his friends and family. The attorney general has violated his oath of office to protect his boss’ offspring through a blatant level of restrictions and limitations on investigative and prosecutorial effectiveness.
Donald Trump and Hunter Biden are dealing with two totally different standards of justice — one vindictive and the other permissive.
Please, no more hypocritical pandering by the president about threats for unconstitutional gun restrictions and confiscation, when his own favorite member of the “Biden criminal syndicate” has gotten off with absurd forgiveness of very real gun crimes for which most people would be imprisoned. Prison is where Hunter Biden belongs, not on a helicopter to Camp David with daddy.
The abominable non-prosecution of Hunter Biden is a truly Nixonian cover-up! Democrats, in particular, should be ashamed to live in Biden’s bought America.
Louis Knapp
Winchester
