On January 3rd, I will be sworn in as the newest member of City Council. Honored, thankful, humbled, do not begin to explain the sentiment. Throughout my campaign, I focused on the issues rather than the divisive nature of politics. I don’t take for granted the number of voters that looked past political party and voted for who I am as a person and the fresh perspective that I will bring to our City Council.
I look forward to representing each of you as we tackle many difficult decisions in the coming years. While we may not always agree, I hope to continue to create transparency and education surrounding the happenings in our city that make these decisions palatable.
I want to establish a clear line of communication in many ways. If you are on Facebook, I will continue to post updates on @Emily Windle, Winchester City Councilor Elect.
If you are interested in receiving emails periodically from me, please fill out a brief form at this link: https://bit.ly/winchester2
Emily DeAngelis
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.