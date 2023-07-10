A note to drivers and bicyclists
I’m driving into town on Cedar Creek Grade, and, oh, here we go: bicyclists in a group stretched out on the road.
Now, I’m a careful guy. No way am I going to pass on a hill or across the double line without more than 200 yards of clear road — remember a car at 60 mph needs 90 yards of stopping distance!
So, everybody, let’s just relax — a nice opportunity for a more contemplative pace of life. Definitely but not indefinitely: If you’re a cyclist and there are more than three cars following you up the hill, how about taking a moment and putting a foot down on the shoulder?
It’s not the Tour de France, you know. We all need to be careful out there. So, give your fellow travelers a break, and let’s all watch out for each other!
