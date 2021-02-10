I want to thank The Star for printing two revealing Open Forum columns on its Feb. 9 op-ed page. The two back-to-back pieces clearly illustrate the differences between political viewpoints today. Scott Miller's "What's to Come With Biden" lays out the issues by comparing President Biden's previous actions as a member of the Obama administration with his supposedly new and improved policies now that he's President. Mr. Miller sticks to issues and facts to make his points in a clear, calm manner.
Meanwhile, Charles Uphaus begins, develops, and ends his column by sinking to typical name-calling, as many on the left are inclined to do. "Monster Raving Looney Party," "QAnon crazies," "conspiracy advocates," "domestic terrorists," "know nothings," and "just plain crazies" are the logical, fact-based arguments he chooses to use to make his point. I'm not sure he even has a substantive point to make, other than "those folks who don't agree with me are bad and crazy!"
Thanks, Winchester Star, for making crystal clear to us how the two sides look at politics today.
(2) comments
How about “monster raving looney party,” “QAnon crazies,” “conspiracy advocates,” “domestic terrorists,” “know nothings,” and “ just plain crazies,” are exactly what Trump followers are. Personally, I find that very descriptive.
Someone as obviously intelligent and savvy as you has to know that...well, those dang "dumbocrats" aren't the ones who said "Jewish space lasers cause forest fires". Nor did they plan a "reckoning" where messiah Trump would retain his power . And about Taser Testis....well, that was unfortunate indeed. And, while Maxine Waters, the evil one, is a bit outrageous looking, at least she didn't paint her face and wear a dead fox on her head in the capitol. Though some say it could only help. But I digress. People are bound to be called "stupid" when they promote stupid theories like eating baby parts in the basement of a pizza parlor, which has no basement.
