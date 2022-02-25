A perspective on Biden’s first year
Let’s recount President Joe Biden’s term thus far:
• Inflation is at a 40-year high.
• Gas is $3.50 per gallon and rising.
• He stopped the Keystone Pipeline.
• America went from being energy independent in 2020 to being dependent again on Russia and OPEC for our oil.
• Oil is $100 per barrel and rising.
• Some items are missing from grocery store shelves.
• Food prices are up 30%.
• The southern border is wide open.
• The exit from Afghanistan was a debacle.
• There is a war in Ukraine, Taiwan next.
• Woke politics.
• Defunding the police and liberal DAs have resulted in record rates of inner-city crime.
• He promised to shut down the virus, not the economy. We got inflation instead.
• The Centers for Disease Control is politicized.
• There are trillions more in debt.
All of this in 13 months.
Darn I miss those angry tweets.
John Campbell Winchester
We can thank all of those 81 million Americans who voted for Biden for this!
