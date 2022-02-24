Grace Lutheran Preschool is working hard to promote a strong literacy foundation for our young children.
This week, students are able to “shop” at our gently used book fair. We are thankful for an amazing amount of donated children’s books from our own preschool community. These books were placed on display throughout the lobby of our school so children could easily browse for books. When the students settled on their choices, they brought their books to the cashier and used play money to make their purchases.
Parent volunteers and teachers helped to bag up the books purchased, provide good customer service, and thank the children for shopping at our book fair.
This playful literacy experience is an engaging way to promote a love for reading at an early age. The excitement generated from the students was joyful and included language-rich discussions about the texts, illustrations, characters, authors, and so much more.
This is a perfect example of how a play-based preschool environment, enhanced by dedicated early childhood educators can provide a rich learning experience for preschoolers.
Grace Lutheran Preschool has been providing the community with a place for young children to learn and grow for the past 60 years and is proud of the accomplishments our staff and students make every year.
For more information about our program, please contact me at preschool@gracewin.org or call 540-678-0635.
Jennifer Strickler
Director, Grace Lutheran Preschool
