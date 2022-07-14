Our topsy-turvy world may be difficult to understand, yet it is what it is and there is little we can do about it. But we can think back on our life and find promise for the future. In these fruitful days of summer the annual harvest will enrich our lives again with God’s bounty. So relax and find a shady spot, cool off with a beer or lemonade and, at least once-in-a-while ….
Smile
The cloudless sunny summer days are bright.
Our apple trees thrive in weather benign.
Most world’s follies take place at a distant site;
we should look for a funny local sign.
Here we can tap our lost sense of humor:
We take ourselves much too seriously.
We are upset by every rumor,
and should lighten up considerably.
We need to spot sources for amusements,
give them a smirk, guffaw, giggle or grin.
Notably with today’s bizarre events
we must detect those tales that are just spin.
Personal taste lets us deem things funny,
from slapstick to satire, or plain clowning.
Humor can be a coping strategy,
plus raise morale, a sense of well-being.
Laughter may well be a form of release.
So laugh at world’s quirks to put you at ease.
Thomas Karman
Frederick County
