I’m critical of news media, especially newspapers, when they repeatedly use phrases that appear to persuade, even intimidate, readers to the paper’s point of view. “Systemic racism” and “gender assigned at birth” are two examples.
But news media can also mislead by providing too little information.
The Washington Post reports COVID-19 infections and deaths every day using a graphic that tracks the raw daily numbers and a seven-day running average. As you might guess, the numbers of infections and deaths have risen dramatically across the nation since the delta variant of the virus became dominant.
Interesting, but not especially informative or useful, especially in these days of vaccine avoidance by a large portion of the population. Much more informative and useful would be parsing the raw numbers to show infections and deaths among those vaccinated against COVID-19 and those unvaccinated. Given newspapers’ penchant for persuasion, one would expect to see statistics that graphically display the efficacy or otherwise, of being vaccinated. Assuming the information is available, and shame on the CDC if they are not collecting and sharing it, a more insightful display of current infections and deaths could go a long way toward overcoming vaccination hesitancy.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
