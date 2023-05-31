As our Handley graduates walk down the steps and into the next phase of their lives, I am comforted to know that the students who come after them live in a community that prioritizes education. City Council’s approval of the fiscal year 2024 budget with full funding for schools is a win-win for the entire Winchester community.
This is the first time since I have been on the School Board that we have received full funding from City Council. This moment is significant! It matters greatly to our educators and to the future of education in Winchester. If we truly want to live up to our mission as a city to “constantly improve the quality of life in our community,” we must continue to provide high quality education.
Marie Imoh
Winchester School Board chair
