In light of current cultural and political mayhem, what restores hope for the future of America? After attending the Clarke County Fair every day this past week, I can give one possible answer: selflessness.
The incredible life-giving volunteering from Harvue Farm's Debbie Hardesty and her family in the Dairy Club is a joyful force to behold. After a summer of carefully supervised work with their calves, the children are given opportunities to learn hard work, patient endurance, winning humbly and losing graciously — all in a spirit of fun! If every child grew up with these character traits bearing fruit in adulthood, wouldn't that bring about a significant moral revolution in the pursuit of happiness? This can only happen in a community committed to modeling and instilling virtue in their own families, local schools and programs like Debbie's.
Thank you, Debbie and your crew, for giving of yourselves and giving hope for us all.
Mary Veilleux
Berryville
