I would like to heartily thank the wonderful person who mailed my licenses back to me. I had been searching for them for a month, believing they were somewhere in my house and had about given up. I was not looking forward to applying for a new one, which I will need soon as I plan to travel. Thank you!
Meridith Mackay-Smith
White Post
