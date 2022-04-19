After reading Steve Ritter's "Letter to the come-heres," it compels me to point out a few things to him. He apparently thinks that routes 50 and 7 are one-way streets that only go west. What he doesn't realize is that many people in the western part of the state also migrate east just as I for example came west from Northern Virginia six years ago. Many people move east to the D.C. area for its job market that offers more career opportunities. I don't ever recall anyone upset about someone from the western part of the state moving next door to us. We welcomed them.
Mr. Ritter declares that when we buy a house here, we are destroying his valley, yet doesn't offer any solid data or facts to support the notion that come-heres have destroyed anything. It's quite the contrary, we love and appreciate this area just as much as someone who was born and raised here. We are productive citizens who contribute to the economy and culture of the area. It's a fact that small towns need a certain amount of influx of population from other areas or that town can dry up economically. Most of my neighbors are come-heres and are excellent citizens and have contributed to the great quality of life that the Winchester area has to offer. So fear not Mr. Ritter, we won't hurt a fly.
John Carr
Winchester
