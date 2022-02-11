A shameful stance on taxes
Shame on you Evan Clark. Anyone can take the easy way out and use a tax-and-spend policy to meet the budget.
We need council members who will fight for the tax-paying people of Winchester.
Do your job and find ways to reduce taxes and still meet the budget. I hope people remember your attitude towards the taxpayers and vote you out. It would be great for you to resign as it seems you cannot handle the job.
I guess you think you are right and everyone else is wrong.
Keith Kaval Winchester
