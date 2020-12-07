A sincere question
I offer a humble thought and sincere question.
First, as I fumble through the newspaper and scroll through online news, I find myself searching for good news. Any. Coming up empty, I often turn to my personal familiar sources of comfort and relief; some helpful, many not.
My humble realization is this: perhaps our opinions, and best ideas, and worries and fears, our anger about politics and religion or lack thereof, our confidence or confusion regarding our sexuality, our deepest-held convictions and our flippant carelessness about...fill in the blank. Perhaps all of these, in the end, are not of the utmost importance. Perhaps “the people who walked in darkness have seen a great Light”, and in our post-Christian era, we have overlooked that the Light has already come and we’ve been ignoring it. Perhaps there is good news yet for us, this holiday season, and looking forward, and that this Good News has nothing to do with a pandemic or any other perceived darkness ending, but rather to do with our very souls and how much they matter to an all-seeing God.
I risk censure by writing these words, but our society still tolerates Charlie Brown’s Christmas special, and “Joy to the World” played aloud in public. It’s an important thought, and worth pondering.
Now, a sincere question. Do your readers have suggestions for how my family and I can show charity safely in our community during this time?
May God bless us, everyone!
Larissa Lisk Boyce
(2) comments
There are lots of charities that welcome donations -- food, clothing and, especially, money to help keep the lights, heat and water on. CCAP, Highland Food Pantry, Valley Assistance Center, Laurel Center all come immediately to mind.
And to you my Sister... A big Amen!!!!!!!! Well said and a true breath of fresh air
