A slap in the face
Well friends and neighbors, so much for making this part of the country a model for the rest to follow! The death toll is rising, and I still see folks walking around without masks because they think they’re bulletproof. People, you are a slap in the face to everyone fighting a dreaded, unsolicited, unexpected, catastrophic, illness. I’m sure a lot of them would gladly trade places with you. Many of them aren’t given a choice to live or die, or whether to have a disease or not. YOU ARE! If you don’t wear a mask, you are unnecessarily exposing yourself and others to something that is highly contagious, nearly untreatable, yet highly preventable, and for what? The FREEDOM to die?
Cleatus Bell Jr.
Frederick County
They might as well have a Covid-19 party and get it over with...
They DO! Trump hosted two of them so far. In one, the idiot governor of the state refused a mask and he now has the virus.
