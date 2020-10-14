Election season is in full swing and it's time to cast your vote and NOT let Virginia fall further into chaos.
Across the country, law enforcement is under attack. Defunding the police will only make us less safe. Sadly, we see Democratic politicians embracing this nationwide movement. Recent legislation passed in Richmond is, to say the least, misguided, appalling and flat out insane.
Fortunately, we have several great REPUBLICAN candidates that have stepped up and are ready to serve the citizens of Virginia rather than create anarchy.
Bill Wiley is running for the 29th House of Delegates. He will fully fund police, better equip them, provide important training, and assist them working in communities to bring Americans closer together. We can count on Bill to stand with law enforcement over chaos, and work to keep our communities safe.
Dave Stegmaier is running for the Shawnee District Board of Supervisor seat. He has a long public service career and will keep taxes low while making sure our county schools and public safety professionals are adequately funded.
Aliscia Andrews is running for the 10th District Congress and Daniel Gade for U.S. Senate. Both have wonderful economic, public safety, and national security plans. They are both pro-life, pro-second amendment and served our great country in the military.
President Trump has done a wonderful job and is keeping the promises he made four years ago.
Please vote Republican between now and October 31, 2020, or on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
