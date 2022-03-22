A very grateful thanks to the Roseville Veterinary Clinic and staff for their kindness and tenderness given to our dog Lucy in her final moments. Their honesty and knowledge of her health and pain helped us, as well as relieved us in our decision of letting her go with dignity and a quality of life after only a short eleven and a half years.
Their hearts poured with emotions as did ours, in her last moments. She was a patient at Roseville since she was approximately eight weeks old. We are very lucky to have had such a loving canine companion and blessed to have such a wonderful and caring group of professional staff members at Roseville Veterinary.
Shirley and Debbie Grey
Pine Grove
