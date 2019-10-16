I am writing to highly recommend that voters in the Opequon District strongly support Bradley Comstock for the Opequon District School Board seat.
Mr. Comstock is most personable and, in my business dealings with him as a Realtor, have found him to be not only professional in every aspect but also highly competent, intelligent, non-pretentious, and accessible. He possesses common sense and always advised me appropriately.
His guidance is exemplary. He cares about his community and its people. He has two small children in the Frederick County School System and only wants the best education for all children in the system. He is ethical and honest and will guide his constituents in like manner.
Having Mr. Comstock serve the constituents of the Opequon District would be tremendously beneficial to that district's residents, and I know he would always represent your best interests.
Please vote COMSTOCK on Nov. 5, as your next School Board representative.
