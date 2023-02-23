On Monday, the French & Indian War Foundation hosted a George Washington's Birthday Celebration at the Winchester Brew Works that was sold out and enjoyed by all.
The Foundation would like to express its gratitude to the following: Holly Redding and Bonnie Landy, co-founders of the Brew Works, for an amazing job in brewing "Fort Loudoun Lager" for the second year. There's still more lager on tap, so we encourage beer lovers to check it out soon.
Claudio's Pizzeria, for their excellent service in delivering delicious pizza to feed all the people who attended the celebration.
Charles Harbaugh IV, mayor of Middletown, for his portrayal of young Col. George Washington.
Historian Jim Moyer for educating the attendees about why George Washington has two different birth dates.
Tony Elar, aka Capt. George Mercer, and his company of reenactors, who ran through drills and fired muskets in honor of the day.
Brian Brehm, reporter for the Winchester Star, whose article about our event got the word out and generated a good response from the public.
We also extend our thanks to everyone who attended. Your support is critical to our mission of preserving the colonial history of Virginia's frontier.
For more information about the Foundation, visit www.FIWF.org.
Scott Straub
Frederick County
