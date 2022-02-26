On Tuesday, the French and Indian War Foundation hosted a George Washington’s Birthday Event at the Winchester Brew Works that was well attended and enjoyed by all. The Foundation would like to express its gratitude to the following people:
• Holly Redding and Bonnie Landy, co-founders of the Brew Works, for a remarkable job in creating the first batch of “Fort Loudoun Lager.” The guests at our event only consumed one of the three barrels they produced, so we do encourage beer lovers to drop by the Brew Works and check it out before it disappears.
• Claudio’s Pizzeria, for their superb support in delivering 30 delicious pizzas in a timely manner on what is traditionally an extremely busy night for their regular customers.
• Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh, IV for his portrayal of young Colonel George Washington.
• Captain George Mercer of the Virginia Regiment (Tony Elar) and his company of reenactors, who provided a history lesson and led a round of toasts.
• Brian Brehm, reporter for The Winchester Star, whose article about the brew and the event prompted a huge response from the public.
We also extend our appreciation and a round of “Huzzahs!!” to everyone who attended. Your support helps to preserve the colonial history of Virginia’s frontier.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.FIWF.org.
Scott Straub
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.