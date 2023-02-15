Stitch-in-Public day at Bowman Library was a great success. The community support of the new project launched by Belle Grove and the Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America (WEGA) proved to be above all our expectations. More than 50 stitchers of all skill levels came to the library on Feb. 11 to stitch the names of the 270 individuals enslaved at Belle Grove for a quilt to honor their memory.
Words simply cannot express our gratitude to all who joined us on Stitch-in-Public day.
A special thank you should go out to Gina Byrd, Director, Friends of Handley Regional Library System, Lisa LaCivita, Donna Hughes and all the staff of Bowman Library for hosting our event.
Our heartfelt thank you should go to Cynthia Cather Burton and Josette Keelor of The Winchester Star for all their tremendous help and excellent coverage of the event. A big thank you to Ashley Miller for the article about the quilt project in Warren/Frederick County Report.
Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts because without you this would have not happened!
More stitching workshops will be organized in the next months. Stitching kits for the quilt are always available on Stitch-In Days, every third Sunday of the month from 2-4 p.m., at Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Kristen Laise
Executive Director
Belle Grove Plantation
Elaine Evans
President
WEGA
