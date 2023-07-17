Fox News is avoiding reporting on Donald Trump's legal woes by filling out its airtime bashing the prepubescent girl movie "Barbie," first because the movie fits into Fox's "wokeness" bashing narrative, and now because of the movie's apparent depiction of China's nine-dash line on a fanciful Barbie travel map. (The nine-dash line is a line on a map of the South China Sea outlining China's claim of sovereignty, a claim disputed by China's neighbors.)
The producers of "Barbie" defended the map scene by putting out a statement saying that the map doodles in the movie are but "a whimsical, child-like crayon drawing" from Barbie's "make-believe world."
This is not the first time improvised lines on a map have been a source of ridicule. Four years ago, when Hurricane Dorian was barreling toward Florida, Donald Trump warned the residents of Alabama that they, too, were in grave danger from the storm. But the map Trump was given from the National Weather Center did not include his prediction. So, according to reports, Trump used a sharpie to mark up the map, and in so doing, expanded the hurricane's impact area a few hundred miles into Alabama.
One suspects Fox spent much less time dissecting Trump's improvised doodle than it has dissecting the doodles on Barbie's fantasy map. But then, imagine, if you can, a Sean Hannity labored rationalization in defense of Trump: Donald's doodle on the weather map is but a child-like sharpie drawing from the president's make-believe world.
Donald Sears
(No relation to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears)
Frederick County
