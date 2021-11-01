The recent support that we have seen for Dr. John Lamanna in his run for the Frederick County School Board’s Stonewall District seat has been overwhelmingly positive and with good reason. Letters of praise and endorsement came from highly respected individuals in this community that have had the opportunity to work and serve with John. These kind words focused on John’s leadership, problem solving, long-range planning, collaborative spirit and school and public finance acumen. Also mentioned was John’s length of service to this community, which has spanned decades. John is truly a unique leader.
I offer yet another voice of support for Dr. Lamanna. I had the pleasure of working with John during the nine years that I served on the Frederick County School Board and I offer an additional observation of how John is best qualified to again serve on this board. I witnessed on countless occasions John’s ability to listen to each voice in the room. John does not need to be the first or the last person to speak on an issue. John serves with a level of engagement, caring and politeness with thoughtful deliberation that is needed in this position, regardless of the issue at hand. John’s leadership, kind style and presence elevate those around him in both their action and service.
I am pleased that John has again stepped up to serve and the residents of the Stonewall District and all of Frederick County will be well served by Dr. John Lamanna.
Ben Waterman
Former Frederick County School Board chairman
