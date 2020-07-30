A thank-you for unselfish kindness
On Tuesday (July 28th) as I was walking on Hope Drive I saw in the street a cat that at first appeared to be dead from being struck by some vehicle. Thinking that it should be removed from the street, I approached it but saw that it was not dead but was unable to move. Not being able to pick it up to take it to the animal shelter, I waved down a lady coming from the day care center who immediately saw the situation and quickly stopped to see what she could do to help. Pulling into the turn lane, she (Mrs. Caton,) got out, raised the rear hatch of her car to place the cat inside. But the cat crawled under her car as best it could (it’s right shoulder appeared to be broken,) and we were stymied as to what to do.
She call 911 who put her in touch with Winchester Animal Control. The officer arrived almost immediately.
With the help of a lady who came from the Social Security Office, the officer gently collared the injured animal and placed it in his truck.
The kindness and thoughtfulness of each of these people showed genuine personal humanity for this injured feral cat that would have likely experienced a more inhumane death if not for their concern.
Thanks to each of you for your unselfish kindness and unrewardable good deed other than to know you did something good for one of God’s creatures.
Albert Copenhaver Winchester
Great job, Mr. Copenhaver!
