Evergreen Health & Rehab would like to thank Betty Sue Unger and Operation Remember for helping to make our residents feel very happy and knowing that through these tough times during the pandemic that they are thought of very much.
Every resident was very surprised and very happy when staff walked into their room with Christmas gifts.
2020 was a very tough year for all. Seeing a smile on the residents' faces made all the difference in the world, not just to the residents, but to the staff as well.
Again, thank you Operation Remember for making a blue Christmas a merry Christmas for our residents.
