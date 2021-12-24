New Eve Maternity Home is again thankful for the many Christmas gifts from the Knights of Columbus Ed Nauer Outreach Tree at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
The Knights say they collected over a thousand gifts from the parishioners at Sacred Heart for various charitable organizations in the Winchester area.
New Eve is a home in Winchester for homeless pregnant women and their children. And being homeless and pregnant at Christmas has been made much brighter by God's people who will always care for the least among us: the homeless, the poor, and the unborn child in a mother's womb.
As the mothers and children unwrap their presents at New Eve, they also will be thankful and amazed that so many people they will never know love them. For most of them that feeling of love has too often been missing in their lives. So Merry Christmas and God bless us, everyone, no matter how small.
Cabell Angle
President, New Eve Maternity Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.