Albert Einstein did his research in thought experiments — daydreams where he imagined how things must be.
You can do that yourself. Look at your child, the most beautiful thing to you in the world — the light of your life. She, or he, goes off to school happily, like any other day. Now imagine that a person, full of hate, decides that your beautiful child should no longer be allowed to fill your life with wonder and love. That wretch uses an assault rifle and takes your child’s life — and most of yours with it.
Imagine going to the morgue and trying to identify pieces of your child ... what’s left after an assault rifle does its job. You don’t really have to imagine this — it’s really happening all around us.
Thanks to greedy, uncaring lawmakers who consider our children’s lives expendable — collateral damage — our children are now more likely to die from gunfire than anything else. It doesn’t have to be like this. We don’t have to be traumatized continually in order to line the pockets of incompetent, callous, uncaring legislators who take bribe money instead of making guns at least as hard to get as a driver’s license and eliminating the assault weapons and mega-magazines.
You can’t go running around waving a “pro-life” banner and not fix this!
God does not want children dying in a hail of gunfire. Stop imagining and start voting them out — now and always.
Michael Byrnes
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.