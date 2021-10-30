With this epidemic of local newspapers being consolidated — many of them are being closed — I am glad that the The Winchester Star was purchased by a group that recognizes the true worth of a local newspaper in a community.
It is always a pleasure to open the e-edition of The Star each day and read of events in the Winchester area. The Star, which I have been reading now for 20 years since my youngest son married and moved to the area, gives me insight into another lifestyle far removed from California — where crazies abound and are celebrated as intelligent beings.
I hope your delightful newspaper is published for many more years.
Richard Rorex
Apple Valley, Ca.
