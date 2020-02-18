The passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) Tuesday is a victory for the health and wealth of Virginians.
A recent study concluded,"The economic costs of air pollution from fossil fuels are estimated at … 3.3% of global GDP," and far exceed the costs of rapid fossil fuel fuel reduction. The study continued that there were 4.5 million premature deaths in 2018 from fossil fuel pollution.
They concluded that fossil fuel pollution cost each American $1,900 that year.
Thursday the NEJM [New England Journal of Medicine] reported that the, "Effects that climate scientists have been warning us about for decades are now clearly visible, (and)…, "The climate crisis … (has) frighteningly broad health implications."
Thursday, MIT scientists documented, "Outdoor air pollution (is) … responsible for five to ten percent of the total annual premature mortality," in the U.S.
These studies are just the most recent to document the damage fossil fuel pollution causes to our physical and fiscal health.
Climate change and its consequences are no longer a hoax to our President. After saying "nothing's a hoax" about climate change, President Trump recommended planting 1 trillion trees.
We also need robust fossil fuel emission reductions in addition to reforestation. The VCEA is a positive step towards the goal of emissions reductions.
Therefore, kudos to our Winchester Medical Center for installing solar panels to reduce their fossil fuel emissions. Not only will this improve the hospital's energy resilience, but will improve our community's health.
Climate change is a natural occurrence. There is little evidence that man has significantly affected it. Consider that back in the 70's, some warned of a coming Ice Age. If science deals only with facts then how is it that the facts keep changing? Plus, if you are a Christian and believe the Bible about what is coming, then you know that man does not, in fact, destroy the earth via climate change. Finally, to all those so big on the US destroying its economy over this, I say let China go green first and then and only then should we consider it.
The writer doesn't know of what he/she speaks. As a world, yes pollution is a problem in 3rd and 2nd countries. What is suggested will not make us richer, it will make us poorer as restrictions on economic activity are a burden and impoverish us. Instead world pollution comes from developing countries such as China. Our heath is better than most, but to a great degree is only poor among the poor and the illegal immigrants, not to mention the homeless. Restricting economic activity will help none of those groups. These ideas are from an elites who is out of touch with the world.
