Letter to the editor: A vote against the Electoral College Sep 3, 2023 2 hrs ago I am afraid of history repeating itself as far as the Electoral College is concerned. It is outdated and so unnecessary. We need to elect our Presidents by popular vote ONLY!Susanne KetnerMiddletown
